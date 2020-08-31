U.S. Embassy Bridgetown and Caribbean Youth Ambassadors to host Professional Development Series

The U.S. Embassy Bridgetown and the Caribbean Youth Ambassadors Barbados will host a three-part virtual professional development series in response to rising unemployment due to the suspension of global travel and the subsequent impact on the Eastern Caribbean tourism sector as a result of COVID-19.
This week-long “Lunchtime Lecture” seminar will provide aspiring professionals with the hard and soft skills needed to reenter the job market.
- Session 1: Resume Writing, Monday, September 14, 2020; 12:00pm – 1:00pm
- Session 2: Prep and Practice: Tips for the Interview, Wednesday, September 16, 2020; 12:00pm – 1:00pm
- Session 3: The New Normal: Marketing Yourself in 2020, Friday, September 18, 2020; 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Join us on Facebook LIVE – https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyBarbados/